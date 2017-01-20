Bellone, Vecchio & Local Advocates Announce Progress on...
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio and community leaders and advocates to announce the progress being made on infrastructure investments pertaining to key sewering projects in Kings Park and downtown Smithtown. The updates come in the immediate aftermath of Governor Cuomo's regional State of the State address, where he announced that $40 million in state funding would be allocated to the sewering of Smithtown and Kings Park.
