Assembly Dems release plan for tax hike on New York's wealthiest
Under a plan released Thursday by Assembly leaders, New York's soon-to-expire millionaire's tax would be extended and augmented with three new brackets for those earning $5 million or more. "By ensuring that tax rates are tailored to expect more from those who can most afford it, we can make sure our communities have better schools, New Yorkers have better access to healthcare and that tax burdens do not crush those who are struggling to make ends meet," said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie .
