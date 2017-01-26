Assembly Dems release plan for tax hi...

Assembly Dems release plan for tax hike on New York's wealthiest

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Under a plan released Thursday by Assembly leaders, New York's soon-to-expire millionaire's tax would be extended and augmented with three new brackets for those earning $5 million or more. "By ensuring that tax rates are tailored to expect more from those who can most afford it, we can make sure our communities have better schools, New Yorkers have better access to healthcare and that tax burdens do not crush those who are struggling to make ends meet," said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec '16 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC