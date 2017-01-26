Alleged DWI Driver Charged with Dragging Officer During Traffic Stop...

January 27, 2017 - A Holtsville man shot in the shoulder by a Suffolk County police officer who was dragged by the suspect's car during a traffic stop in Patchogue pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment today at his arraignment in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. The indictment charges Michael Shear with assault in the second degree, aggravated DWI, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree as a felony, reckless endangerment in the second degree, speeding, driving on the shoulder of the road and failure to use due care for an emergency vehicle.

