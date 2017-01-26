Alleged DWI Driver Charged with Dragg...

Alleged DWI Driver Charged with Dragging Officer During Traffic Stop...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

January 27, 2017 - A Holtsville man shot in the shoulder by a Suffolk County police officer who was dragged by the suspect's car during a traffic stop in Patchogue pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment today at his arraignment in Riverhead, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. The indictment charges Michael Shear with assault in the second degree, aggravated DWI, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree as a felony, reckless endangerment in the second degree, speeding, driving on the shoulder of the road and failure to use due care for an emergency vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec '16 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC