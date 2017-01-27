A.G. Schneiderman Announces Convictio...

A.G. Schneiderman Announces Conviction Of Suffolk County Doctor For...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NewsLI.com

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced today the conviction of Kurt Silverstein, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, following a 10 day jury trial on felony charges of Criminal Sale of a Prescription, Unauthorized Practice of Medicine, and Falsifying Business Records. In 2016, Silverstein was indicted for selling prescriptions for opioid medications on several occasions; aiding, abetting and authorizing one of his non-physician employees to issue prescriptions for controlled substances at her discretion; and falsifying electronic medical records relating to the patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec '16 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC