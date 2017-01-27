A.G. Schneiderman Announces Conviction Of Suffolk County Doctor For...

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced today the conviction of Kurt Silverstein, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, following a 10 day jury trial on felony charges of Criminal Sale of a Prescription, Unauthorized Practice of Medicine, and Falsifying Business Records. In 2016, Silverstein was indicted for selling prescriptions for opioid medications on several occasions; aiding, abetting and authorizing one of his non-physician employees to issue prescriptions for controlled substances at her discretion; and falsifying electronic medical records relating to the patients.

