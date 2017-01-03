70-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle in Bay Shore
January 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore this evening. Blanca Fuentes was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Fifth Avenue, near Jensen Road, when she struck Arquimides Barrera, who was crossing from the west to the east side of Fifth Avenue, at approximately Barrera, 70, of Bay Shore, was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.
