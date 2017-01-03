70-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After B...

70-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle in Bay Shore

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

January 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore this evening. Blanca Fuentes was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Fifth Avenue, near Jensen Road, when she struck Arquimides Barrera, who was crossing from the west to the east side of Fifth Avenue, at approximately Barrera, 70, of Bay Shore, was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Jan 1 Bob 334
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov '16 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC