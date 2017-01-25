2 plead guilty to scamming mortgage company out of $1.2M

Authorities say two people from Long Island have pleaded guilty to scamming more than $1 million in fraudulent loans from a western New York mortgage company. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 42-year-old Angelo Louissant and 41-year-old Jennifer Johnson, both of West Babylon in Suffolk County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

