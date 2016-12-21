Woman Suffers Medical Emergency at Sm...

Woman Suffers Medical Emergency at Smith Haven Mall Parking Lot Striking Pole & Building, Dies

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman suffers an apparent medical event, crashed her car and died in the hospital. Lake Grove, NY - December 23, 2016 - Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman suffers an apparent medical event, crashed her car and died in the hospital.

