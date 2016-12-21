Trump Just Put The FEAR Of God In "Sanctuary Cities"...
President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he will be going after sanctuary cities after his inauguration, and he's not playing around. In fact, one "sanctuary county" has already started going after illegals because it was so terrified of Trump's threat to strip their federal funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov 30
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|Trouble
|333
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC