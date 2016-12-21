Teen Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash, Driver Arrested

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Holbrook woman for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash after her vehicle struck a teenager waiting at a bus stop in Holtsville. Holtsville, NY - December 21, 2016 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Holbrook woman for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash after her vehicle struck a teenager waiting at a bus stop in Holtsville .

