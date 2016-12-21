Suffolk County Leg. Robert Trotta Congratulates Kings Park Boy Scout Troop 75's Newest Eagle
Kings Park, NY - December 20, 2016 - Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta praised Colin Tekverk, of Kings Park , for achieving the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout. Colin has been active in scouting since 2008, and has held several leadership positions during his advancement to the rank of Eagle Scout.
