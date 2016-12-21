Suffolk County ends its immigration sanctuary policy
The sheriff of Suffolk County, N.Y., on the eastern reaches of Long Island, has ended the jurisdiction's "sanctuary" policy for illegal immigrants detained for other crimes. A county sheriff on Long Island will no longer seek a judge's order before detaining inmates charged with crimes that are wanted by federal agents for deportation....Local police in specially designated sanctuary cities do not investigate or report a person's immigrant status to federal authorities unless they have a convincing reason.
