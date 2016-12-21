Suffolk County ends its immigration s...

Suffolk County ends its immigration sanctuary policy

Read more: Washington Examiner

The sheriff of Suffolk County, N.Y., on the eastern reaches of Long Island, has ended the jurisdiction's "sanctuary" policy for illegal immigrants detained for other crimes. A county sheriff on Long Island will no longer seek a judge's order before detaining inmates charged with crimes that are wanted by federal agents for deportation....Local police in specially designated sanctuary cities do not investigate or report a person's immigrant status to federal authorities unless they have a convincing reason.

