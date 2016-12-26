Suffolk Closeup: Smaller is not better

Suffolk Closeup: Smaller is not better

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

A resolution has been introduced at the Suffolk County Legislature to reduce the number of its members from 18 to 13. A good idea? No way. For Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming whose district includes Shelter Island, East Hampton and Southampton towns and part of Brookhaven, the proposed cut in membership could mean her district would extend further west which, she says, would add greater difficulties to her job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov 30 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Oct '16 Trouble 333
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC