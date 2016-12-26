Suffolk Closeup: Smaller is not better

A resolution has been introduced at the Suffolk County Legislature to reduce the number of its members from 18 to 13. A good idea? No way. For Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming whose district includes Shelter Island, East Hampton and Southampton towns and part of Brookhaven, the proposed cut in membership could mean her district would extend further west which, she says, would add greater difficulties to her job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.