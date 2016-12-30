Suffolk Closeup: Education highs and lows for 2016
A big high - the continuing success of Suffolk County Community College. It now has 27,000 students and has become the largest community college in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov 30
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|Trouble
|333
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC