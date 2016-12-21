SCSPCA Detectives Charge Calverton Woman with Animal Cruelty
Rahshell Gamble, 35, of Calverton, was charged with neglect. The 2 year old emaciated dog named Prada, that recently nursed puppies, was traced back to the owner Rahshell Gamble.
