Ronkonkoma man caused fentanyl death of drug customer, DA says
There are 3 comments on the Newsday story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Ronkonkoma man caused fentanyl death of drug customer, DA says. In it, Newsday reports that:
Saint Petersburg, FL
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
If you follow most of these kids addictions back it was when a lazy teacher accused them of ADHD and the school started daily dosing with high powered stimulants.
Saint Petersburg, FL
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
"Eli Lilly killed 200,000 people with Zyprexa." ~ Peter GÃ¸tzsche. http://www.whale.to/c/big_pharma_death_a.html
Big pharma and the medical mafia kills millions but go get this guy Suffolk !! Change the world.
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
You are so right. They become so used to taking a drug for everything, that by the time they are teens, it's just a normal part of life, so "Why not take one to feel good?". Half of these kids are being drugged-up from the time they are toddlers. Between that, and spending most of their waking hours in the care of strangers and institutions (With their parents only serving a chauffeurs and people who take them home to sleep) what can we expect? They tried this in the Soviet Union decades ago. It didn't work. It resulted in a society of mentally ill people who were incompetent and dependent, so they abandoned that model. Now we're doing the very same thing they tried decades ago, and expecting different results. Pffft! Doesn't work!
