New Suffolk campaign highlights support for those at risk of suicide over Christmas
Health leads in Suffolk are uniting in a message of support for anyone struggling to cope this festive season, calling on people to seek help and not to struggle alone. Around 60 people die by suicide in Suffolk every year, with Christmas and New Year an especially challenging time for many, especially those who have been bereaved.
