Huntington Resident William Low's Art...

Huntington Resident William Low's Artwork Featured in the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: LongIsland.com

Huntington resident William Low recognized for his beautiful artwork which is being featured on five of the holiday-themed stamps issued by the postal service this year. Leg. Spencer presents William Low with a proclamation, along with his wife Peggy, and friend and art colleague, Diana Cherryholmes the coordinator for Suffolk County's Cultural Arts and Film program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov 30 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Oct '16 Trouble 333
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC