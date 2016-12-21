Huntington Resident William Low's Artwork Featured in the...
Huntington resident William Low recognized for his beautiful artwork which is being featured on five of the holiday-themed stamps issued by the postal service this year. Leg. Spencer presents William Low with a proclamation, along with his wife Peggy, and friend and art colleague, Diana Cherryholmes the coordinator for Suffolk County's Cultural Arts and Film program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov 30
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook.
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|Trouble
|333
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC