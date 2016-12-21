Highway Patrol Officer Jumps into Moving Vehicle to Arrest Impaired Driver with Baby in Vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman for DWAI with her baby in the vehicle after she refused to pull over on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville. Maria Lagatta, 37, of Farmingville, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

