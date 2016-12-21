Health officials test for banned chem...

Health officials test for banned chemical in Manorville water

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News12.com

Health officials were back in Manorville Wednesday to test the groundwater after a banned chemical was found in a woman's well last week. As News 12 Long Island has reported, the Suffolk County Health Department found more than 100 parts per billion of MBTE, a gasoline additive that was banned back in 2004, in Clare Bennett's well water.

