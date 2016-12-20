Fatal winery limo wreck sparks call f...

Fatal winery limo wreck sparks call for new safety measures :0

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: New York Post

A special grand jury empaneled by a prosecutor after a limousine crash killed four women leaving a New York winery has issued a report calling for better safety regulations for stretch limousines. The 156-page report, obtained by The Associated Press before its release Tuesday, examines some of the safety issues raised in the July 2015 crash, when a limousine leaving a winery in Cutchogue attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a pickup truck.

