Driver crashes into home and collapses pool before stripping naked in New York

Driver plows through several yards, crashes into a home and collapses a pool before stripping naked and fleeing the scene A New York man drove through several yards before crashing into a home and causing a pool to collapse. Authorities said the man then stripped naked and fled the scene The incident took place on Thursday night around 11.30pm on the South Shore where police and fire fighters found the collapsed pool and a flooded home The man's blue car was sticking out of the home and he had apparently crashed it into the home's deck Suffolk County Police responded to a call at a Ridgewood Drive home, where they found the collapsed pool and a flooded home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.