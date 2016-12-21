DA: Jeffrey Kelly's killer threatened...

DA: Jeffrey Kelly's killer threatened and trailed him before...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Universal Hub

Amos Carrasquillo wasn't going to let a federal court order keep him out of Jamaica Plain and the result is that Jeffrey Kelly is dead - shot to death after Carrasquillo had threatened and physically attacked him days earlier, prosecutors charged today. Carrasquillo, 28, well known at Bromley-Heath before he was sent away in 2007 for drug dealing there, as an 18-year-old "career criminal," was supposed to stay out of the neighborhood as a condition of his federal parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov 30 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Oct '16 Trouble 333
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC