DA: Jeffrey Kelly's killer threatened and trailed him before...

Amos Carrasquillo wasn't going to let a federal court order keep him out of Jamaica Plain and the result is that Jeffrey Kelly is dead - shot to death after Carrasquillo had threatened and physically attacked him days earlier, prosecutors charged today. Carrasquillo, 28, well known at Bromley-Heath before he was sent away in 2007 for drug dealing there, as an 18-year-old "career criminal," was supposed to stay out of the neighborhood as a condition of his federal parole.

