County can seize drunk driver's Ferrari: New York appeals court

A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday overturned a $95,000 jury award to a driver who said Suffolk County should compensate him for seizing and auctioning his Ferrari sports car following his May 2009 drunk driving arrest. The driver, James Ferrari, said Suffolk County violated his due process rights by impounding his 2003 Ferrari 360 Spider after police caught him driving while intoxicated, and in possession of crack cocaine, at over 100 miles per hour in the village of Bellport, court records show.

