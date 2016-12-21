County can seize drunk driver's Ferrari: New York appeals court
A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday overturned a $95,000 jury award to a driver who said Suffolk County should compensate him for seizing and auctioning his Ferrari sports car following his May 2009 drunk driving arrest. The driver, James Ferrari, said Suffolk County violated his due process rights by impounding his 2003 Ferrari 360 Spider after police caught him driving while intoxicated, and in possession of crack cocaine, at over 100 miles per hour in the village of Bellport, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov 30
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|Trouble
|333
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC