County can seize drunk driver's Ferra...

County can seize drunk driver's Ferrari: New York appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday overturned a $95,000 jury award to a driver who said Suffolk County should compensate him for seizing and auctioning his Ferrari sports car following his May 2009 drunk driving arrest. The driver, James Ferrari, said Suffolk County violated his due process rights by impounding his 2003 Ferrari 360 Spider after police caught him driving while intoxicated, and in possession of crack cocaine, at over 100 miles per hour in the village of Bellport, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Dec 20 This is fun 2
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Nov 30 SMH 2,912
News SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo... Nov '16 DXT 2
Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16) Oct '16 imaseawolf 2
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Oct '16 Trouble 333
News Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Time to take out the trash. Oct '16 Operation Clown Cull 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC