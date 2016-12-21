Commack Man Involved in Crash Arrested for DWAI with 19-Month-Old Daughter in Vehicle

North Bellport, NY - December 26, 2016 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Commack man for driving while impaired by drugs with his toddler in the vehicle after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in North Bellport this afternoon. Stanley Battle was driving a 2005 Mercedes Benz on Sunrise Highway North Service Road, west of Station Road, when his vehicle left the road and struck a hot dog truck parked on the shoulder at approximately Battle's 19-month-old daughter, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for evaluation and was released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.