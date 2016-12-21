Commack Man Involved in Crash Arrested for DWAI with 19-Month-Old Daughter in Vehicle
North Bellport, NY - December 26, 2016 - Suffolk County Police today arrested a Commack man for driving while impaired by drugs with his toddler in the vehicle after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in North Bellport this afternoon. Stanley Battle was driving a 2005 Mercedes Benz on Sunrise Highway North Service Road, west of Station Road, when his vehicle left the road and struck a hot dog truck parked on the shoulder at approximately Battle's 19-month-old daughter, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for evaluation and was released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Dec 20
|This is fun
|2
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Nov 30
|SMH
|2,912
|SUV driver hits Patchogue building, flees on fo...
|Nov '16
|DXT
|2
|Christopher Stratis of Long Island/Stony Brook. (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|imaseawolf
|2
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|Trouble
|333
|Police investigate creepy missing persons 'shri...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Oct '16
|Operation Clown Cull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC