Climate change creating new challenges for local farmers
Local growers and farmers say climate change is creating new challenges, with extreme weather conditions, sudden storms, rising temperatures and drought making it even more difficult to cope with a perennially unpredictable Mother Nature. "Farmers are really at the whim of nature," said Jessica Anson, public policy director at the Long Island Farm Bureau, a farming advocacy group.
