Wyoming jobless rate falls to 4.3 percent in April
This is a drop from 4.5 percent in March and 5.6 percent from April 2016. From March to April 2017, most county unemployment rates decreased.
Sublette County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputy Retires Over Wyoming Sheriff's Ban on We... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|DILF
|2
|trader (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|Sublette
|1
|Willoughby Sues Sublette County Officers (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|Darla Senn
|1
|Ozone levels spike in Wyo.; energy industry blamed (Mar '08)
|Mar '12
|BTW2
|12
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|snow (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Cant wait
|1
|Wyoming's air is getting thick - Ruidoso News (May '08)
|May '08
|Ricardo
|3
