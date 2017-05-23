Jonah Energy Acquires Properties from...

Jonah Energy Acquires Properties from LINN Energy

Tuesday May 2

Jonah Energy LLC announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire natural gas and oil producing properties in the Jonah and Pinedale fields and surrounding area from LINN Energy, Inc. for approximately $580 million, subject to customary closing conditions and purchase price adjustments. Under the terms of the agreement, Jonah Energy will acquire LINN's interests in over 1,200 producing wells and 27,000 net acres, of which more than 80% is currently undeveloped.

Chicago, IL

