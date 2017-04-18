Pinedale BLM Seeks Assistance Catching Land Vandals
The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office Ranger Cody Martin is requesting assistance to identify the subject responsible for a large dump site on public land near the Rocky Mountain Power Chimney Butte Substation and Calpet Road in southwest Sublette County.
