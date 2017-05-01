BLM Pinedale road washed out

BLM Pinedale road washed out

Monday Apr 10 Read more: KGWN

The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office regrets to inform the public that a section of Burma Road in Sublette County has washed out. The washout on Burma Road is approximately 8 miles north of Luman Road.

