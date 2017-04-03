Wyoming magistrate censured, but not ...

Wyoming magistrate censured, but not removed over refusal to perform same-sex marriages

Monday Mar 13

A Wyoming magistrate who in 2014 told a reporter that her religious beliefs would prevent her from presiding over same-sex marriages was recently publicly censured by the state supreme court. The court did not adopt a Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics recommendation that Ruth Neely, who is not a lawyer, be removed from her job, the Associated Press reported.

