New Gillette assistant city attorney ...

New Gillette assistant city attorney 'looking forward' to challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 19, 2017 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

When Tony Reyes interviewed for the assistant attorney position for the city of Gillette, he noticed early on a familiar face across the table. Davidson confirmed Reyes's suspicion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sublette County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputy Retires Over Wyoming Sheriff's Ban on We... (Feb '15) Feb '15 DILF 2
trader (Nov '12) Nov '12 Sublette 1
News Willoughby Sues Sublette County Officers (Sep '12) Sep '12 Darla Senn 1
News Ozone levels spike in Wyo.; energy industry blamed (Mar '08) Mar '12 BTW2 12
News Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10) Sep '10 Steve Thorpe 1
snow (Oct '08) Oct '08 Cant wait 1
News Wyoming's air is getting thick - Ruidoso News (May '08) May '08 Ricardo 3
See all Sublette County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sublette County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC