Intolerance of judge's religious belief puts her career in danger
Probably thanks to both increased attention and heightened conflict, every few weeks or so, we see a new story featuring a conflict over religious belief and a new intolerance of those beliefs when they are contrary to current philosophies of family and sexuality. The most recent example is the criticism of hosts of a television show who attended a church considered insufficiently supportive of same-sex marriage.
