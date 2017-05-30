Randall Shealy shares his ferry tales
William L. Shealy and his sister, Idell Shealy, are seen on Holley's Ferry. This is the picture that started Randall Shealy's collecting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saluda County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads, receives 15 years in prison (Jul '13)
|Aug '15
|Kari
|5
|Water, sewer deals dissolved (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|TaxPayer
|1
|Deputy arrested for DUI while driving golf cart (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|Jones
|1
|Arrested deputy returns to work (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|thereasa stevens
|1
|Deputies Issue Warrant for Midlands Contractor (Sep '09)
|Sep '09
|thereasa tolen
|1
|Teen Dies in Saluda County Fire; 2 Others Injured (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|diamond doll
|1
|Tip from News19 Viewer Leads to Arrest (Aug '07)
|Aug '07
|tmcnjgirl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saluda County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC