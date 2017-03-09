2 tied up during home invasion at Midlands golf community

An early morning home invasion in Saluda County has resulted in the arrest of two suspects who tied up the residents and stole their car. The home invasion happened in the Persimmon Hill Golf Course community on March 8 around 12:30 a.m. The suspects, Jerry Kirk, of Saluda Co., and Abin Lowman, of Edgefield Co., allegedly broke into the home, detained the two residents, bound their hands together and held them in separate rooms before ransacking their home.

