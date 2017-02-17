Woman killed in accident involving deer
A woman was killed after another vehicle struck a deer knocking it into the windshield of a truck she was riding in. According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, 46-year-old Jennifer Fisher Wertz of Saluda died at the scene.
