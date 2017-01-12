Duck hunt will benefit historical society -
Members of the Saluda County Historical Society will hold its 17th annual Duck Hunt on Jan. 21 at Padgett Pond and along Clouds Creek in Saluda County. Proceeds from the hunts will be used to fund further preservation of the Marsh-Johnson House, Bonham House and/or the Saluda Theater, properties of the Society.
Saluda County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
