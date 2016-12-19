Six-month murder investigation ends with arrest after woman's body found in landfill
A six-month murder investigation has finally hit pay dirt with the arrest of a man accused of the death of a woman whose body was found in an Edgefield County landfill. Lott was reported missing June 17 in the Ridge Spring area of Saluda County.
