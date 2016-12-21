Craigslist car purchase leads to arme...

Craigslist car purchase leads to armed robbery by man wanted out of Saluda

Monday Nov 28

A man who planned to buy a car from a stranger he met online was instead robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lexington County. The victim told Lexington County Sheriff's deputies he had arranged to pay 28-year-old Justin Allen Penzes for a car Penzes listed on Craigslist.

Chicago, IL

