Craigslist car purchase leads to armed robbery by man wanted out of Saluda
A man who planned to buy a car from a stranger he met online was instead robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Lexington County. The victim told Lexington County Sheriff's deputies he had arranged to pay 28-year-old Justin Allen Penzes for a car Penzes listed on Craigslist.
