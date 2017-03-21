Investigation continues into recent shootings
Last year police released numbers on the amount of resources they have put into investigating the July 2015 Coin Shop shootings. Police have now released new numbers saying they have served 25 search warrants, conducted 150 interviews, followed up on 200 tips, and spent 3,500 man hours investigating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Platte County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming pig farm abused animals, Humane Society... (May '12)
|Feb '13
|Sickened
|13
Find what you want!
Search Platte County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC