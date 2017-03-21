Investigation continues into recent s...

Investigation continues into recent shootings

Thursday Mar 9

Last year police released numbers on the amount of resources they have put into investigating the July 2015 Coin Shop shootings. Police have now released new numbers saying they have served 25 search warrants, conducted 150 interviews, followed up on 200 tips, and spent 3,500 man hours investigating.

Chicago, IL

