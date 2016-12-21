Torrington lieutenant to take over WH...

Torrington lieutenant to take over WHP district five captain duties

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KGWN

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Steven Sanders was promoted to the rank of District Five Captain on Monday by Colonel Kebin Haller. Sanders is the Goshen and Platte County area division supervisor.

Chicago, IL

