Troopers were pulled over on Cortaro Road near Interstate 10 (Source: Tucson News Now).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Seven motorcyclists were pulled over on Cortaro Road near Interstate 10 late Sunday, July 2, state police said. Five of the motorcyclists are now facing criminal charges, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.
