The Latest: Evacuations Lifted in Arizona Fire
Officials in north-central Arizona say residents of communities evacuated by a fire that has burned 43 square miles near Prescott may now return to their homes. Arizona fire officials say more than 850 firefighters have contained 75 percent of the fire that has scorched areas around the mountain city about 100 miles north of Phoenix.
