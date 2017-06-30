Several departments responded to the ...

Several departments responded to the mobile home fire Sunday (Source: Northwest Fire District).

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - People living at a mobile home northwest of Tucson cannot return home Sunday night because of fire damage. Firefighters from multiple departments responded around 1:30 p.m. to the flames coming from the 5000 block of North La Cholla Blvd, according to a release from Northwest Fire District.

Chicago, IL

