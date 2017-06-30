Police Dispatch

A deputy found a homeless man naked in a car on the side of a major road - and possibly saved his life by commanding him to get medical attention for a leg infection, which he claimed was the reason he wasn't wearing pants, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report. A sheriff's deputy responded to an indecent-exposure call at South Alvernon Way near the Interstate 10 off-ramp, where a caller had reported there was a red Pontiac parked on the side of the road with the door open and a male inside, completely naked except for a red baseball cap.

