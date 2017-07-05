Homes Near Northern Arizona Wildfire Have Evacuations Lifted

Homeowners in northern Arizona were given the green light to return days after being displaced by a fast-moving wildfire, while residents more than 200 miles away fled their homes after a blaze forced an evacuation of a small mountain community overlooking Tucson. By Monday, more than 850 firefighters had contained 75 percent of the fire that has scorched 43 square miles near Prescott, authorities said.

