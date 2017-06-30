Evacuations ordered for Mt Lemmon17 mins ago
The Burro Fire burning at the foothills of Redington Pass near Burro Tank has grown to 5,000 acres burned. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, evacuations are underway for anyone south of the Palisades area on Mount Lemmon.
