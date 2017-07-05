Clown-mask creep gets prison for atte...

Clown-mask creep gets prison for attempted sex assault

An Arizona man who was wearing a clown mask when he tried to sexually assault a young girl was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison this week. Corey Morris was also sentenced to a lifetime of probation after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault, burglary and voyeurism in connection to the September 2015 attack, the Pima County Attorney's Office announced Monday.

