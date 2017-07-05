Chicken Flies, Comes Back Down

Chicken Flies, Comes Back Down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tucson Weekly

The world witnessed a chicken reach unprecedented heights, only to return to Earth early due to a technical malfunction. World View Enterprises launched a Kentucky Fried Chicken Zinger sandwich in near-space on June 29 near Page, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pima County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested after making threats outside senat... 3 hr fingers mcgurke 2
what ever happened to Doug Grant? (May '07) Jun 12 Rey 5,079
News 1976 Homicide Case Dismissed (Sep '10) Mar '17 Stephen Clark 19
News Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff (Dec '16) Mar '17 Sleepless In 2
Pima County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Sep '16 Owen 2
News Small Arizona schools vulnerable to measles, pe... (Aug '16) Sep '16 WAKEFIELD FRAMED 4
News ELECTION 2016: Pima County races (Aug '16) Sep '16 TRUMP YES 2
See all Pima County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pima County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC