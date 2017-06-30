Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. ONLY ON KOLD: Appeals court rules PCSD search policy is unconstitutional " Pima county Sheriff's Department does not follow the training program that they're supposed to."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.