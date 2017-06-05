Tucson woman in court for arraignment in baby formula case
TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula was scheduled to be in court for arraignment on Friday, June 2. Jennifer Laplante, 30, was arrested in early May and booked into the Pima County Jail. She is facing charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.
